Crab Shack Caribba's Mardi Gras Extrvaganza

A local restaurant brings an authentic taste of Louisiana to the mountain state.

On Tuesday, otherwise dubbed as "Fat Tuesday," Crab Shack Caribba in Morgantown hosted its Mardi Gras Extravaganza.

The event featured authentic Louisiana dishes such jambalaya, gumbo, and craw fish in a buffet.

"We have a really talented staff," says owner Bron Kayal.

"One of our chefs, chef Jesse, he worked and lived in kitchens in Louisiana for 10 years. We're very lucky to have him. He's out in the kitchen chef'n it up."

The restaurant was decked in purple and green, and even featured a live performance by High Street Jazz Band which played New Orleans style jazz.

"It's been growing every year, and people seem to like it and keep coming back," says Kayal.