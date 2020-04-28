All Crestview Manor residents and staff test negative for COVID-19, health officials report

The Lewis County Health Department reported that all 65 residents and all 72 staff members at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation that were tested for COVID-19 were negative.

"These negative test results show how the supportive measures put in place early on in this pandemic have helped eliminate the threat of disease to this vulnerable population thus far," health officials said. "We applaud Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation for there diligence in the fight against COVID-19."

An employee at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 last week. According to health officials, due to the protective measures put in place, staff and patients are considered to be at low risk from catching the disease from the individual. The affected employees and patients have already been tested and are awaiting results.