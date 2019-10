Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Adamsville Road Monday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in just before 9:30 a.m. No one was injured.

Shinnston Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, Lumberport Fire Department and Worthington Fire Department responded to the scene, according to 911 officials. Shinnston Fire Department is still on scene.

