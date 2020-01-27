Crews respond to downed aircraft in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- Crews responded to an incident where an aircraft went down near Delaney Lane Monday afternoon.
According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in just before 1 p.m.
911 officials said Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.
Crews told 5 News it was a single engine aircraft.
No further information has been released at this time.
