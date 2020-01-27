Crews respond to downed aircraft in Taylor County

Crews responded to an incident where an aircraft went down near Delaney Lane Monday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in just before 1 p.m.

911 officials said Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

Crews told 5 News it was a single engine aircraft.

We have a reporter at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.