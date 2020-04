Multiple crews respond to reports of a vehicle crashing into the front porch of a home in Harrison County early Friday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just before 3:15 a.m. on Williams Avenue in Clarksburg.

Crews from Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

No one was hurt during the incident and the cause is still under investigation.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.