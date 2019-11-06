Crews respond to 2 vehicle crash in Wilsonburg

WILSONBURG, W.Va. (WDTV)-- Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 50 Wednesday afternoon.
According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the crash came in before 3 p.m.
A car belonging to the Sheriff's Department (Police Interceptor Vehicle) was struck from behind while stopped at a red light with minimal damage.
One was transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport by Harrison County Emergency Squad.
There was a partial lane closure, 911 officials said.
The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.
Nutter Fort Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and West Virginia State Police responded, 911 officials said. State Police will be investigating the incident.
