Crews respond to 2 vehicle crash in Wilsonburg

Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 50 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the crash came in before 3 p.m.

A car belonging to the Sheriff's Department (Police Interceptor Vehicle) was struck from behind while stopped at a red light with minimal damage.

One was transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport by Harrison County Emergency Squad.

There was a partial lane closure, 911 officials said.

The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Nutter Fort Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and West Virginia State Police responded, 911 officials said. State Police will be investigating the incident.

