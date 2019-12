Crews from multiple agencies responded to a two vehicle crash on Chub Run Road Thursday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 12:46 p.m.

911 officials said the wreck happened near Route 25.

Anmoore EMS is heading to UHC, 911 officials said.

Mount Clare Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are on scene, 911 officials said.