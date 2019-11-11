Crews respond to 2 vehicle crash on Joyce Street

Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Joyce Street Monday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in at 5;37 p.m.

EMS officials did leave the scene but were asked to return, 911 officials said.

911 officials said that it is unknown if traffic is backed up.

Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded, according to 911 officials. Clarksburg police will be investigating.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.