Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Parsons Hotel in Clarksburg on Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, they received the call just before 5 a.m. for the fire on N 5th Street.

Both Clarksburg Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene.

The fire has since been extinguished and nobody was believed to have been hurt.

Stick with 5 News for the latest.