Crews working to put out brush fire in Harrison County

Crews are still working on putting out a brush fire on Kincheloe Road.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

911 officials say it is under control and they have not called for further back up.

One house is in the area but it is not believed to be damaged, 911 officials said.

West Milford, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, Jane Lew and Jackson's Mill fire department's all responded, according to 911 officials.

