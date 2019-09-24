Crews respond to a person trapped under car in Sun Valley

Crews responded to Pineview Drive after a person was hit and trapped under a car Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the road is closed. The call about the incident came in around 5;52 p.m.

911 officials say that crews were able to get the person out from under the car from under the car. No one has been taken to the hospital yet.

Reynoldsville Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Anmoore County EMS are on scene, according to 911 officials. Harrison County Sheriff's Department are heading to the scene.

