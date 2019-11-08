Crews respond to a single vehicle rollover on Adamsville Road

Crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Adamsville Road Friday night.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 8:48 p.m.

911 officials said the vehicle rolled over. It is unknown if anyone will be transported to the hospital.

West Virginia State Police, Bridgeport Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department and Worthington Fire Department responded to the scene, 911 officials said.

State police will be investigating the wreck.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.