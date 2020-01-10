Crews respond to a smoke investigation in

Harrison County 911 Dispatch first reported there is a smoke investigation around 7:55 a.m. Friday morning near Main Street in West Milford.

Mount Clare Fire Department and Anmoore EMS arrived on the scene with light smoke showing.

West Milford Fire Department and Lost Creek Fire Department were also on scene.

One of our reporters here at WDTV called 911 Dispatch. Which then said the light smoke was "from an old lady who burnt her pie according to her son."

WDTV is still following this story, we will continue to update you.