Crews responded to a one vehicle accident on Johnson Avenue off of exit 121 near Meadowbrook Mall Monday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the truck went into a pole. The call came in around 9:55 a.m.

Bridgeport Fire, EMS and Police are on the scene, 911 officials said. No one has been transported to the hospital yet.

A 5 News reporters says that stop lights are out.

