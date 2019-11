Crews responded to a fire at the John Manchin Senior Assisted Living Facility on Husky Highway Tuesday morning.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the call came just before 10:50 a.m. No one was injured.

The fire was put out, 911 officials said. The fire was believed to have started in the laundry room.

Amy Anderson, a nurse at the facility, says the fire was an electrical fire caused by maintenance.

No one was evacuated