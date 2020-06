Emergency operators say three people are possibly trapped in a house on fire in the Laurel Valley area.

The call came in to EMS personnel and firefighters to a house on Poling Farm Road around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

West Milford, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, Mount Clare fire departments and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

No word on the condition of those entrapped or if they have made it out safely.