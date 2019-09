Crews responded to a house fire on Hutchinson Hollows Road Thursday morning.

According to 911 officials, the call came in around 10:33 a.m.

Officials said no one was in the house.

Mount Clare Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, West Milford Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department and Reynoldsville Fire Department are on scene, according to officials.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.