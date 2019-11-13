Crews respond to house fire on Little Laurel Run Road

Crews responded to a house fire on Little Laurel Run Road Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in at 10:25 a.m.

Everyone made it out of the house, 911 officials said.

Lumberport Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene, according to 911 officials. Nutter Fort Fire Department responded to cover Lumberport.

