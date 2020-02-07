Crews respond to single vehicle crash on I-79 south

Crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 79 southbound Friday.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in around 11:23 a.m. It happened near mile marker 118.

911 officials said the car went off the road and hit a guardrail. There are no traffic backups or road closures.

No one was taken to the hospital, 911 officials said.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Anmoore Fire and EMS, Bridgeport Fire and Stonewood Fire responded, 911 officials said.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department will be investigating.