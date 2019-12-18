Crews respond to single vehicle crash on Route 310

Crews responded to Route 310 after a vehicle ended up on its side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at noon.

The incident happened near the Marion County and Taylor County line, 911 officials said. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS and the Taylor County Sheriff's Department are on scene, according to 911 officials.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

