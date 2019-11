Crews responded to Wilsonburg Road after a storage container caught fire Monday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in just before 10:20 a.m. No one was injured.

The fire was at Ronald Lane Pipeline, 911 officials said.

Reynoldsville Fire Department and Nutter Fort Fire Department are still on scene.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

