Crews respond to two vehicle accident on Hood Avenue

Crews responded to a two vehicle accident on Hood Avenue Tuesday afternoon. One of the cars rolled over.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 3:07 p.m.

911 officials said that the call came in for a possible entrapment. However, no one was trapped.

No one was injured, 911 officials said.

Shinnston Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Lumberport Fire Department and Worthington Fire Department responded to the scene, according to 911 officials.

911 officials said crews are still on scene.

