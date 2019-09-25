UPDATE: One dead after a two vehicle, head on collision in Pruntytown

UPDATE 09/25/19 @ 3:30 p.m.

One person is dead and one will be flown to the hospital after a two vehicle, head-on collision on George Washington Highway and Raceway Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, an aeromedical helicopter arrived at the scene.

911 officials said that someone was trapped. They were able to get the person out.

Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, Taylor County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene, according to 911 officials.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in around 2:44 p.m.

911 officials said that the road is currently blocked off.

