Crews search for hiker reported missing in McGowan Mountain area of Fernow Forest

Crews are searching for a hiker that was reported missing in the McGowan Mountain area of the Fernow Forest.

According to Tucker County 911 officials, the hiker went hiking sometime during the day Wednesday. He was reported missing around 9 p.m.

The hiker is a 68-year-old man, according to 911 officials.

Parsons Fire Department, Thomas Fire Department, Davis Fire Department, Canaan Valley Fire Department and Tucker County EMS are searching for him.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.