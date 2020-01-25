Crews work around the clock to fill in potholes that shut down I-79

I-79 northbound lanes were shut down Saturday night and most of Sunday due to road deterioration.

Department of Transportation officials say multiple potholes near mile marker 99 near the Weston exit, were causing flat tires and creating dangerous road conditions.

The area also was already in the middle of construction for Governor Justice's "Road to Prosperity" project and limited drivers to only one lane.

The Department of Transportation and Highway contractor, Vecellio and Grogan Inc. worked through the night to fill the potholes.

Deputy Commissioner of Highways, Jimmy Wriston says the weather is to blame for the road's decay.

"We went through a pretty radical freeze-thaw cycle last week and that asphalt just didn't take it, started deteriorating, and that deteriorated asphalt caused us a safety issue out here, got a few flat tires".

According to 911 dispatch officials, the road is expected to be reopened Sunday morning.