Critical blood shortage amid coronavirus pandemic

Vitalant declared a critical shortage of blood Friday.

"Even if organizations wanted to hold a blood drive, there is often not a space available because there are still shutdowns going on. So, at this point we had almost 200 blood drives cancelled since mid-March. That has left us with a deficit of 9,000 blood donations that we were counting on for your hospital," said Kristen Lane, Marketing Lead for Vitalant.

Vitalant supplies blood to United Hospital Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Staff say all blood types are critically needed. UHC will host a blood drive on June 3rd. For further information regarding blood donations, information can be found at vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825.