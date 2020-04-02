Cyber Security experts give safety tips while working from home

Many are getting used to working from home during this pandemic, but that also means getting used to working away from their IT department and the security standards they have in place.

Organizations are more at risk than ever as employees now do most business through telecommunication.

The Federal Trade Commission released security tips when working from home. To start, make sure everything that can be password protected, is.

They recommend passwords should be 12 characters long, contain upper and lowercase letters, symbols and numbers.

"Creating strong passwords using phrases, use four disconnected words is usually pretty good. The key there is the password length. Every account you have should have unique passwords along with two-factor authentication," said Michael Davies, Vice President of Operations for IT Mindshare.

Online programs like LastPass and DashLane can generate effective passwords and store them on your computer or phone.

Another tip, make sure your routers are password-protected and encrypted with WPA2 or WPA3. These protocols protect your network from hackers breaking in and snooping on your information.

When browsing online, make sure your programs are up-to-date. Developers do not update programs just to add new features. Often times they use updates to patch security flaws in their software.

"If you take social engineering and unpatched software combined, those two things there account for anywhere between 90-to-99 percent of the risk to an organization," said Davies.

Lastly, use common sense. The most common and effective attack is social engineering. If someone you do not know is asking pointed and direct questions about your life or organization, leave the conversation.

IT Mindshare will hold a free cybersecurity course for organizations who are working remotely. More information on that course can be found at https://www.itmindshare.com/