Cyber security experts ask people to avoid using public charging stations

When it comes to finding a charger for electronic devises in public locations, cyber security experts are asking people to be careful.

When using a charging station or public USB port, this can give hackers access to information from the electronic devise.

It's referred to as "juice jacking."

Scammers gain access to download malware to your phone, causing it to run slow or lose battery life more quickly.

To avoid this, do not using charging stations, instead, use an AC power outlet or invest in a portable charger.

Cyber security experts also advise that you keep your phone up to date and make sure you're devices are operating on anti-virus software.

One place charging stations are found in large numbers is on the WVU campus. This puts thousands of students and staff at risk.

Cam Pampena, a student at the university said it's better to keep your own charger on you just to be safe.

"I genuinely carry a charger with me so that way I know it's going to be safe," Pampena said. "If I have to use a charging station, I just kind of look at it carefully, see if there are any little markings that tell you it's not a real cable or that it's something that could hack you," he said.

If scammers gain access to your phone, they can record or send private details such as passwords and addresses to thieves.