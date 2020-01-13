DARE program returns to Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School

Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School students saw the return of the DARE program last week. School staff dissolved the program after the last DARE officer retired. Now, the program will be led by Deputy Crystal Linger of the Buckhannon Sheriff's Department.

The program has changed since it was last taught in Upshur County. Now with the tagline "Keepin' it REAL," the focus will not only be on avoiding drugs, but also making positive choices in student's daily lives.

"The new program which is 'Keepin it REAL' is not only information that will help students resist the temptation of using drugs, but also helping them make better decisions with a whole lot of things," said Principal Michael Lynch.

The REAL part of the phrase is an acronym standing for Refuse, Explain, Avoid and Leave.

Lynch says Lt. Mark Davis, a former DARE officer of the school, was instrumental in bringing the program back to B-UMS.