DEA warning public about counterfeit prescription pills from Mexico

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public of dangerous counterfeit pills that are killing people.

According to a press release from the DEA, Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in minute doses, for distribution throughout North America.

Based on a sampling of tablets that were seized nationwide between January and March, the DEA says that they found 27 percent contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

“Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each year.”

The DEA says that fentanyl and other highly potent synthetic opioids remain the primary driver behind the ongoing opioid crisis, with fentanyl involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug.

“If you’re addicted to opioids and you’re buying them on the street, I strongly encourage you to seek help before it’s too late,” said Acting Special Agent In Charge Dan Dodds, head of DEA’s Louisville Division, which serves Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. “Mexican drug cartels operate in towns big and small, all across the United States and the pills you can buy on the street are likely to contain fentanyl and they will kill you.”

According to the DEA, a lethal dose of fentanyl is estimated to be about two milligrams, but can vary based on an individual's body size, tolerance, amount of previous usage and other factors.

The full Fentanyl Signature Profiling Program Report on the recent drug sampling and testing is attached to the right of this article.