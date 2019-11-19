West Virginia to begin taking medical marijuana permit applications next month

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau of Public Health announced Tuesday that its Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting permit applications for medical cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries, and laboratories next month.

According to a press release from the DHHR, this is the first step in the process if permitting industry applicants.

The Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting applications Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. The application will be web-base only.

The application period will be open for 60 day, ending on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m., DHHR said. No applications will be accepted after the application period.

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

