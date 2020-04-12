DHHR confirms 18 new coronavirus cases since Sunday morning

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5 p.m., on April 12, 2020, there have been 16,257 residents tested for COVID-19, with 611 positive, 15,646 negative and eight deaths. The seventh COVID-19 associated death is a 25-year old male from Logan County, and the eighth is an 80-year old woman from Monongalia County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (92), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (23), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (34), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).