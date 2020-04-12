DHHR confirms 2 more positive COVID-19 cases

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 12, 2020, there have been 16,124 residents tested for COVID-19, with 593 positive, 15,531 negative and six deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (92), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (83), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).