DHHR confirms first death in West Virginia from COVID-19

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Rescources confirmed the first death in West Virginia related to COVID-19 occurred Sunday.

Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center reported the death of an 88-year-old Marion County woman, according to the DHHR.

No additional details about the woman will be released.

"We extend our sincere condolences to this family," said Bill Crouch, the Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia DHHR.

Senator Joe Manchin and Governor Jim Justice released statements Sunday evening regarding the death.

"Today is a sad day for every West Virginian as we lost one of our own to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. This virus is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime and today it hit home for every West Virginian. West Virginians always look out for one another and now more than ever we must come together as a state to take care of everyone in need. Her family, friends, and loved ones will be in all of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Senator Manchin in the release.

“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual. It is truly a sad day in West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice.

Governor justice went on to affirm that his office is working with top medical experts to protect West Virginians.

DHHR now reports 124 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. 11 new cases were confirmed on Sunday. Below is a breakdown of each confirmed case by county as of the publication of this article ( 8:20 p.m. March 29, 2020).

Berkeley - 10

Cabell - 1

Greenbrier - 2

Hancock - 3

Harrison - 7

Jackson - 8

Jefferson - 5

Kanwha - 19

Logan - 1

Marion - 5

Marshall - 4

Mason - 3

Mercer - 2

Monongalia - 30

Morgan - 1

Ohio - 7

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 1

Putnam - 3

Raleigh - 4

Tucker - 2

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 1

Wirt - 1

Wood - 2

