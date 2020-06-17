DHHR reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Wednesday evening

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,376.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 141,289 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,376 total cases and 88 deaths.

DHHR officials say 634 cases are currently active and 1,654 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (389/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (75/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (246/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (15/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (58/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/7), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (8/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).