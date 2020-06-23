Advertisement

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday morning

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,582.

The state's 91st and 92nd deaths were also reported. Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lewis County and a 66-year old female from Clay County.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of two West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 154,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,582 total cases and 92 deaths.

DHHR officials say 700 cases are currently active and 1,790 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (87/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (261/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Latest News

News

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

News

Sponaugle concedes in W.Va. Democratic attorney general race

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Fairmont Regional Medical Center to reopen in one week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Fairmont Regional Medical Center will reopen next week and begin accepting patients under the management of WVU Medicine.

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

State

Ex-Marshall football player pleads to child porn charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
A former Marshall football player has pleaded guilty to sending videos of children engaged in sexual conduct to an undercover FBI agent.

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

Marion County Prosecutor: No criminal conduct found in fatal crash involving police officer from July 2019

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Marion County Prosecutor Jeff Freeman said that no criminal conduct was found in a fatal crash involving a police officer from July 2019.