DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday morning

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,582.

The state's 91st and 92nd deaths were also reported. Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lewis County and a 66-year old female from Clay County.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of two West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 154,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,582 total cases and 92 deaths.

DHHR officials say 700 cases are currently active and 1,790 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (87/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (261/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).