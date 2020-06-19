Health officials report 17 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday morning

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That bring the total count to 2,435.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 145,932 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,435 total cases and 88 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

DHHR officials say 682 cases are currently active and 1,665 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (401/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (209/5), Kanawha (251/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (134/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (61/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (32/6), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (6/0).