DHHR reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Wednesday morning

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,358.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 138,256 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,358 total cases and 88 deaths, DHHR officials said.

DHHR officials said 631 cases are currently active and 1,639 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (385/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (74/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (206/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).