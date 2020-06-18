DHHR reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia Thursday evening

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,418.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 144,347 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,418 total cases and 88 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

DHHR officials say 665 cases are currently active and 1,665 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (397/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (248/8), Lewis (14/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (59/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (30/6), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (6/0).