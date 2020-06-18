DHHR reports 24 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,400.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 142,849 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,400 total cases and 88 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

DHHR officials say 658 cases are currently active and 1,654 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (390/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (76/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (14/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (15/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (59/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (26/7), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (9/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (6/0).