DHHR reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday evening

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,468.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 146,545 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,468 total cases and 88 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

DHHR officials said 711 cases are currently active and 1,669 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (409/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (210/5), Kanawha (253/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (135/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (66/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (37/6), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (148/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (12/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).