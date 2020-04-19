DHHR reports 863 positive cases, 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in West Virginia

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 18 deaths and 863 positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

One other death was reported this morning by the Eastbrook Center in Charleston. The nursing center has nine other patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We consider all of our patients to be part of our family and we offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to the patient’s loved ones. During this difficult time, we depend on our Christian values, which are critical to our mission as healthcare providers to serve others through love,” said Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare.

The Eastbrook Center death is not reflected in the DHHR's latest COVID-19 release.

Here is the DHHR's most current county-by-county positive results:

• Barbour (4),

• Berkeley (108),

• Boone (2),

• Braxton (1),

• Brooke (3),

• Cabell (33),

• Fayette (5),

• Grant (1),

• Greenbrier (3),

• Hampshire (6),

• Hancock (7),

• Hardy (3),

• Harrison (29),

• Jackson (100),

• Jefferson (60),

• Kanawha (112),

• Lewis (2),

• Lincoln (1),

• Logan (8),

• Marion (42),

• Marshall (8),

• Mason (11),

• McDowell (6),

• Mercer (8),

• Mineral (8),

• Mingo (2),

• Monongalia (84),

• Monroe (5),

• Morgan (7),

• Nicholas (3),

• Ohio (22),

• Pendleton (2),

• Pleasants (1),

• Preston (10),

• Putnam (14),

• Raleigh (7),

• Randolph (4),

• Roane (2),

• Summers (1),

• Taylor (5),

• Tucker (4),

• Tyler (3),

• Upshur (4),

• Wayne (77),

• Wetzel (3),

• Wirt (2),

• Wood (29),

• Wyoming (1).