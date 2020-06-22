DHHR reports 9 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Monday morning

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,552.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,552 total cases and 89 deaths.

DHHR officials say 782 cases are currently active and 1,681 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (260/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (140/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (48/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).