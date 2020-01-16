DHHR unveils overdose data dashboard

The Department of Health and Human Resources' Office of Drug Control Policy announced the launch of the interactive Overdose Data Dashboard.

Data is collected annually by DHHR staff and officials say they plan to continue updating the information annually.

The dashboard contains information gathered in 2019 by either hospitals or EMS technicians about OD patients. Researchers break the information down to specifics. Users can either view state-wide information or by county.

6,775 ER visits were recorded. ODCP director Bob Hansen estimated 93% of West Virginia hospitals were accounted for in 2019 and DHHR's goal is to encompass every hospital into the data pool within the next few years.

The state-wide data shows men are the most common OD patients for emergency rooms in 2019. The average patient for emergency rooms this year is a 30-year old male who overdosed on a Tuesday in March. An overwhelming 60% of patients who visit the ER related to an overdose are discharged.

Hansen says staff will update this information annually.

"It is important to have timely information to look for trends, look at spikes. As we start using this data we will be developing pathways to communicate back with hospitals and treatment providers and local heath departments about the data. [We will be] designing interventions and looking at how we should deploy our resources," said Hansen.

"The more we know the more informed our decision-making processes are," said Matt Kerner, the Executive Director of the Opportunity House in Upshur County.

"We run a recovery center where we are now. We provide recovery support, not just as a residential program, but for anybody in the community who needs help recovering from addiction," said Kerner.

According to the dashboard, fewer that 50 patients visited Upshur County hospitals due to overdose.

"Actually, over the last two years, we are actually shifting away from opiates. We are seeing that state-wide too (...) what we have seen in the last two years is a shift to methamphetamine." said Kerner.

He says with this shift, overdose deaths may decrease, but drug-related crimes will increase.

"We are just concerned people will see the drop in overdose deaths and think we have won this battle and we haven't. It's just the nature of it has changed," said Kerner.

In late 2019, Opportunity House staff began working with experts from Community Care of West Virginia and St. Joseph's Hospital to combat the drug epidemic with a quick response team.