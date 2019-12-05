NRP charges two people for illegally killing deer over the past month

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police has charged two people for illegally killing deer over the past month.

According to a post on NRP's Facebook page, officers investigated several complaints in Randolph County that related to the illegal killing of white tail deer.

Officers got a search warrant on a house along Glady Road.

During the search, officers found several sets of antlers of illegally possessed deer, according to the post.

One person, who was not identified by NRP, was charged, NRP says. They pleaded guilty to the violations.

A second complaint and investigation related to illegal killing of deer led to NRP seizing several additional sets of deer antlers, one of which was an 11 point, according to the post. Charges are still pending against the second individual, who was not identified by NRP.