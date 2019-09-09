DOH employee injured while operating crane

A West Virginia Division of Highways employee was injured at a work site in Weston Monday afternoon after an accident involving a crane, Weston Volunteer Fire Department says.

The accident happened while the worker was operating a crane at the new DOH garage on Route 19 and Highland Avenue in Weston.

At around 12:15 p.m. Monday the employee was pinned underneath the crane by the ankle and was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with non-life-threatening injuries.

Weston Fire Department, Lewis County EMS and Pricetown EMS responded to the scene.

