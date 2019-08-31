DOH to work on milling and paving project; expect delays

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists that there will be a traffic delay in Morgantown for the next week.

According to a press release from the Department of Transportation, the delay is on County Route 19/22, College Avenue from the junction of University Avenue to US 119, Willey Street.

The project will begin on Tuesday, September 3 at 7:00 a.m. and is planned to last until Wednesday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose for the delay is for milling and paving.

According to the press release, one lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Motorists should expect delays and that the project could be delayed due to inclement weather.