City council to discuss DUI law regulation changes in Fairmont

The City of Fairmont is looking to catch up with West Virginia State Law.

According to the council, the state has issued changes to the regulations for punishment when being charged with a DUI.

The changes became effective in June of 2019 and have now trickled down to Fairmont.

Fairmont mayor, Brad Merrifield, said Tuesday bringing these changes to the city will bring them up-to-speed and in compliance with the state legislature guidelines.

Although he says they are not entirely aware of all the changes made, Mayor Merrifield says he is confident that the state legislature has good reason. to change them.

"I have a lot of faith in the legislature, that if they made changes they probably are in best interest of the citizens," said Merrifield Tuesday.

Merrifield also said the amount of information about the changes is limited, but also very important and the council must get further details about them before they vote.

The public hearing to discuss the changes will be held October 8th.