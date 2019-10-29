DUI simulator teaches the dangers of drinking and driving

To raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving, Liberty High School students got to experience a "DUI simulator".

The simulator is part of a program by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration partnering with State Farm.

The simulator is stopping by high schools across the state to show students the real life consequences of driving under the influence.

The program is also encouraging students to submit videos to their "NO School Spirits" PSA competition.

Students can submit their video PSA at https://abca.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx